Preventing 'porch piracy' after the holiday weekend

By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM EST
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - With the popularity of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday, many folks are expecting packages at the door.

However, officials said with the increase in deliveries comes an increase in thefts.

Law enforcement officials are hoping a new law passed in July will slow ‘porch piracy’ this holiday season.

House Bill 23 changed the punishment for ‘porch piracy’ by changing it from a misdemeanor to a felony.

“Well in the past, that has been a misdemeanor offense. So, if it was worth five or six hundred dollars, it was still a misdemeanor offense. Now, if somebody even steals 20 dollars of merchandise from your porch, it is a class D felony. One to five years in prison,” said Public Affairs deputy for the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Gilbert Acciardo.

Officials recommend you check your mail regularly, and do not let your packages sit out overnight.

Many delivery services also have tracking apps so you can know exactly when your package arrives.

You can also have your local Post Office hold your package while you are out of town.

