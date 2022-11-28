Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend

NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - A Dickenson County man who went missing earlier this month was found dead this weekend.

Norton Police tell WYMT they found Jason Keith Mullins Saturday afternoon.

They did not release where he was found in relation to Norton Community Hospital, where he went missing from back on November 13th.

Police did say, at first glance, no foul play is suspected in his death.

His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

