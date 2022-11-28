Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook(City of Norton Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTON, Va. (WYMT) - A Dickenson County man who went missing earlier this month was found dead this weekend.

Norton Police tell WYMT they found Jason Keith Mullins Saturday afternoon.

They did not release where he was found in relation to Norton Community Hospital, where he went missing from back on November 13th.

Police did say, at first glance, no foul play is suspected in his death.

His body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

