One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County

(Arizona's Family)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash early Monday in Letcher County.

Officials with Letcher EMS tell WYMT it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community.

We’re told the driver left the road, flipped several times and was ejected from the car, killing them. Officials say the person was the only person in the car.

No other information on the victim is being released until the family is notified.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drug Arrests
SHERIFF: Two people arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop
Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
Marlana VanHoose sings the national anthem ahead of UK's game against Louisville.
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Lights Parade / Source: (City of Gatlinburg)
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: City of Norton Police Department Facebook
Police: Missing Southwest Virginia man found dead this weekend
Wild week of weather ahead as we march toward December
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges
A woman observes the latest work of Mayfield, Ky. artist Justine Riley at the Eastside Branch...
Mayfield artist brings tornado-inspired piece to Lexington