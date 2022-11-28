One dead following early morning crash in Letcher County

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is dead following a crash early Monday in Letcher County.

Officials with Letcher EMS tell WYMT it happened around 8:30 a.m. on Highway 7 just south of the Blackey community.

We’re told the driver left the road, flipped several times and was ejected from the car, killing them. Officials say the person was the only person in the car.

No other information on the victim is being released until the family is notified.

