More than $2 million in FEMA buyouts approved in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - FEMA has already approved and granted more than $2 million in FEMA buyouts in Perry County.

“In phase one there was thirteen properties that’s already been approved and that’s where that first round of money will go to is to buy those thirteen homes out,” said Perry County Judge Executive Scott Alexander.

He said, once the property is approved by FEMA and bought out, the property can no longer be used for development or homes. The property becomes known as a “green space.”

“We tear down all the buildings on that property and just leave it as is. You can’t use it as public use, you can’t put campers on it and you can’t put tents on it,” he said. “It’s just left as is once we clean the property up.”

Alexander said all 13 of the properties are in a flood zone.

“We’re hoping to alleviate any future flooding for the individuals that’s wanting their property bought out,” he said.

Nearly 60 families have already applied for the FEMA buyout program in Perry County.

“The next phase will be FEMA will approve six or seven more homes at a time and we think they will continue to do that,” said Alexander. “There’s no guarantee but we’re hoping they will continue to do that for those that want to be bought out, and so we will continue to work with them in each step of the way to try to get more homes approved.”

There is still time to apply for the FEMA buyout program, and multi-agency resource centers are still open.

