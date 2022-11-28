Kentucky volleyball grabs a 3-seed in NCAA tournament

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky women’s volleyball team enters this years NCAA tournament the 12th overall ranked team, earning them a 3-seed.

Their first round match is against Loyola-Chicago on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington. If the Cats win, they’ll play the winner of Western Kentucky and Bowling Green on Friday.

You can check out the full bracket here.

The Cats are only two-years removed from their previous NCAA title.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.