Kentucky Men’s Soccer falls in Sweet 16 match

By Nate Johnson
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After going undefeated all year, Kentucky men’s soccer falls 2-1 to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.

Kentucky scored first but Pitt responded within three minutes to tie the game.

Sitting at 1-1 apiece, Pitt’s Bertin Jaquesson nails his shot from the top of the box with only three minutes left.

Kentucky’s incredible season comes to and end, after 15 straight wins.

