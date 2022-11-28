Kentucky Men’s Soccer falls in Sweet 16 match

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After going undefeated all year, Kentucky men’s soccer falls 2-1 to Pittsburgh in the Sweet 16.

Kentucky scored first but Pitt responded within three minutes to tie the game.

Sitting at 1-1 apiece, Pitt’s Bertin Jaquesson nails his shot from the top of the box with only three minutes left.

Kentucky’s incredible season comes to and end, after 15 straight wins.

