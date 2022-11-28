Kentucky down to No. 19 in the AP Top 25

John Calipari receives an early technical foul in road loss at Tennessee
John Calipari receives an early technical foul in road loss at Tennessee(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll.

It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel.

Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Houston(6-0)American
2Texas(5-0)Big 12
3Virginia(5-0)ACC
4Arizona(6-0)Pac-12
5Purdue(6-0)Big Ten
6Baylor(5-1)Big 12
7Creighton(6-1)Big East
8UConn(8-0)Big East
9Kansas(6-1)Big 12
10Indiana(6-0)Big Ten
T-11Arkansas(5-1)SEC
T-11Alabama(6-1)SEC
13Tennessee(5-1)SEC
14Gonzaga(5-2)West Coast
15Auburn(7-0)SEC
16Illinois(5-1)Big Ten
17Duke(6-2)ACC
18North Carolina(5-2)ACC
19Kentucky(4-2)SEC
20Michigan State(5-2)Big Ten
21UCLA(5-2)Pac-12
22Maryland(6-0)Big Ten
23Iowa State(5-1)Big 12
24San Diego State(4-2)Mountain West
25Ohio State(5-1)Big Ten

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Janice Martin
Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash
Drug Arrests
SHERIFF: Two people arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police chase in Southern Kentucky leaves one man facing DUI charges
Marlana VanHoose sings the national anthem ahead of UK's game against Louisville.
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game

Latest News

EKU
EKU falls to Gardner-Webb 52-41
Wildcats defeat West Virginia 3-0 to advance to Sun Belt Conference Final
Kentucky Men’s Soccer falls in Sweet 16 match
The No. 2 seeded Kentucky Volleyball team swept its way to the Sweet 16 of the 2020-21 NCAA...
Kentucky volleyball grabs a 3-seed in NCAA tournament
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick scores a touchdown as Southern California linebacker...
USC enters top 4 of AP Poll