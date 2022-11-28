Kentucky down to No. 19 in the AP Top 25
(AP) - Houston is the No. 1 team in the AP men’s college basketball poll.
It is the first top ranking for the Cougars since Clyde Drexler and Akeem Olajuwon had Houston there in the final poll of the 1982-83 season. They received 45 of 63 first-place votes from a national media panel.
Texas climbed to No. 2 with Virginia, Arizona and Purdue rounding out the top five. North Carolina had been No. 1 all season but fell all the way to 18 after losing twice last week. Every slot in the Top 25 has a new team this week except for No. 16 Illinois.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Houston
|(6-0)
|American
|2
|Texas
|(5-0)
|Big 12
|3
|Virginia
|(5-0)
|ACC
|4
|Arizona
|(6-0)
|Pac-12
|5
|Purdue
|(6-0)
|Big Ten
|6
|Baylor
|(5-1)
|Big 12
|7
|Creighton
|(6-1)
|Big East
|8
|UConn
|(8-0)
|Big East
|9
|Kansas
|(6-1)
|Big 12
|10
|Indiana
|(6-0)
|Big Ten
|T-11
|Arkansas
|(5-1)
|SEC
|T-11
|Alabama
|(6-1)
|SEC
|13
|Tennessee
|(5-1)
|SEC
|14
|Gonzaga
|(5-2)
|West Coast
|15
|Auburn
|(7-0)
|SEC
|16
|Illinois
|(5-1)
|Big Ten
|17
|Duke
|(6-2)
|ACC
|18
|North Carolina
|(5-2)
|ACC
|19
|Kentucky
|(4-2)
|SEC
|20
|Michigan State
|(5-2)
|Big Ten
|21
|UCLA
|(5-2)
|Pac-12
|22
|Maryland
|(6-0)
|Big Ten
|23
|Iowa State
|(5-1)
|Big 12
|24
|San Diego State
|(4-2)
|Mountain West
|25
|Ohio State
|(5-1)
|Big Ten
