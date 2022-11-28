John Settle out as Kentucky running backs coach

Settle’s contract at UK was set to expire in June of 2023
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - According to multiple reports and the job listing by the University of Kentucky, John Settle is no longer with the UK football program.

Settle, who was hired as the running backs coach and co-special teams coordinator at Kentucky in March 2021, was on the UK staff for two seasons.

The 2022 season was the worst rushing season for Kentucky in the Mark Stoops era. The job opening is listed on UK’s career opportunities page.

