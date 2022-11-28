Holiday bazaar back on the calendar in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Public Library is hosting its holiday bazaar for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The library has been hosting the holiday bazaar for more than 30 years in Perry County.

It allows local vendors to showcase their items, and it gives the community a chance to support local businesses.

Amy Eversole with the Perry County Public Library said the event has always been a fun time for the community.

”It’s just a place for local vendors to come and sell their goods. Some of it may be homemade candy or it may be like quilts or Christmas ornaments. Some of it will be seasonal for Christmas or some of it you may find UK stuff. So, it’s just a little bit of everything and it’s great,” said Eversole.

The event is two days long. It begins on Thursday, December 1 from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and ends on Friday, December 2 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

