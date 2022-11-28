Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash

Janice Martin
Janice Martin(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:50 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida woman was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash on I-75 in Laurel County.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around three miles south of London.

Officials said a blue Nissan Versa merged lanes and hit another car.

Police said the driver, 64-year-old Janice Martin, was under the influence.

Martin was charged with DUI and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

