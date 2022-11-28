Florida woman arrested, charged with DUI after I-75 crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida woman was arrested and charged with DUI after a crash on I-75 in Laurel County.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon around three miles south of London.

Officials said a blue Nissan Versa merged lanes and hit another car.

Police said the driver, 64-year-old Janice Martin, was under the influence.

Martin was charged with DUI and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.