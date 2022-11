RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time since 2014 EKU made a postseason appearance.

The Colonels’ hosted Gardner-Webb at Roy Kidd Stadium on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA FCS Playoffs.

Despite a solid game from Colonels’ quarterback Parker McKinney, who went 37-of-57 for 454 yards and 5 touchdowns passing, EKU fell 52-41.

