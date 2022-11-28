Eastern Kentuckians continue cleaning up flood damage four months later

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - A lot of progress has been made since the historic flooding on July 28, and there is still plenty to do.

“We’re in the clean-up phase, getting a fill back in and maybe just dressing everything up to where I can get back to grooming, cutting the grass and stuff like that,” Breathitt County native Drewey Lee Jones said.

Some buildings were washed away in the flood water, like a country store on Highway 476 owned by Jones’ grandparents that was soon to be 100 years old.

“A lot of history at this old store, and it was kindly hard the first time I ever came up here to see the store wasn’t here,” Jones said.

Now, dirt covers the foundation of a building that will always be remembered.

Meanwhile, a newly-furnished court takes the place of another historic part of Appalachian culture in Knott County that so many played on.

“You know, it was an old floor, and like we said earlier, there’s a lot of history on that floor. People were taking pieces of the floor from the old one,” Knott County Central High School Assistant Principal Jamie Couch said.

Region champions made their run on the original floor that lasted decades.

Now, the new one could serve as motivation for the season ahead.

“I think it will motivate them to wanna play hard, and do well on this new floor when the fans come in,” Couch said.

A lot of cherished property was taken sooner than Eastern Kentuckians hoped, and they are still faced with it every day while trying to move on to a new chapter in life.

