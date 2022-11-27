Winterfest kicks off in Pikeville

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Pikeville officially kicked off its Winterfest on Saturday.

During Winterfest, the town hosts an ice skating rink, horse-drawn carriage rides, visits from Santa, and more in the city’s downtown park.

City manager Philip Elswick added that this is the fifth year of Winterfest in Pikeville and plenty of folks will come to celebrate the holidays throughout the winter season.

“Every year we have dozens and dozens, if not hundreds of kids that come out to do the ice skating, to see Santa Claus, to do the Christmas parade, everything that we do through the winter season,” said Elswick. “They have a blast and that’s what it’s really about is making sure they have fun and celebrating the season.”

Elswick added that there is also a Christmas lights display at Bob Amos Park, as well as a Christmas Parade in downtown Pikeville on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

