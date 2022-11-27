USC enters top 4 of AP Poll

Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick scores a touchdown as Southern California linebacker...
Oregon State running back Deshaun Fenwick scores a touchdown as Southern California linebacker Eric Gentry (18) and defensive back Anthony Beavers Jr. (15) try to bring him down during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Corvallis, Ore.(AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - After a wild rivalry weekend, USC has enter the top four of the AP Top 25.

Georgia, Michigan and TCU round out the top three. Ohio State falls to No. 5 after their loss at home to the Wolverines.

Alabama and Tennessee moved up to No. 6 and No. 7 following their rivalry wins. LSU tumbled to No. 11, South Carolina entered the poll at No. 20 and Mississippi State brought up the rear at No. 25.

Kentucky did not receive any votes.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(12-0)SEC
2Michigan(12-0)Big Ten
3TCU(12-0)Big 12
4USC(11-1)Pac-12
5Ohio State(11-1)Big Ten
6Alabama(10-2)SEC
7Tennessee(10-2)SEC
8Penn State(10-2)Big Ten
9Washington(10-2)Pac-12
10Clemson(10-2)ACC
11LSU(9-3)SEC
12Utah(9-3)Pac-12
13Kansas State(9-3)Big 12
14Florida State(9-3)ACC
15Oregon(9-3)Pac-12
16Oregon State(9-3)Pac-12
17UCLA(9-3)Pac-12
18Tulane(10-2)American
19Notre Dame(8-4)Independent
20South Carolina(8-4)SEC
21Texas(8-4)Big 12
22UCF(9-3)American
23UTSA(10-2)C-USA
24North Carolina(9-3)ACC
25Mississippi State(8-4)SEC

