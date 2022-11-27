USC enters top 4 of AP Poll
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WYMT) - After a wild rivalry weekend, USC has enter the top four of the AP Top 25.
Georgia, Michigan and TCU round out the top three. Ohio State falls to No. 5 after their loss at home to the Wolverines.
Alabama and Tennessee moved up to No. 6 and No. 7 following their rivalry wins. LSU tumbled to No. 11, South Carolina entered the poll at No. 20 and Mississippi State brought up the rear at No. 25.
Kentucky did not receive any votes.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(12-0)
|SEC
|2
|Michigan
|(12-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|TCU
|(12-0)
|Big 12
|4
|USC
|(11-1)
|Pac-12
|5
|Ohio State
|(11-1)
|Big Ten
|6
|Alabama
|(10-2)
|SEC
|7
|Tennessee
|(10-2)
|SEC
|8
|Penn State
|(10-2)
|Big Ten
|9
|Washington
|(10-2)
|Pac-12
|10
|Clemson
|(10-2)
|ACC
|11
|LSU
|(9-3)
|SEC
|12
|Utah
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|13
|Kansas State
|(9-3)
|Big 12
|14
|Florida State
|(9-3)
|ACC
|15
|Oregon
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|16
|Oregon State
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|17
|UCLA
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|18
|Tulane
|(10-2)
|American
|19
|Notre Dame
|(8-4)
|Independent
|20
|South Carolina
|(8-4)
|SEC
|21
|Texas
|(8-4)
|Big 12
|22
|UCF
|(9-3)
|American
|23
|UTSA
|(10-2)
|C-USA
|24
|North Carolina
|(9-3)
|ACC
|25
|Mississippi State
|(8-4)
|SEC
