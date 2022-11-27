USC enters top 4 of AP Poll

(WYMT) - After a wild rivalry weekend, USC has enter the top four of the AP Top 25.

Georgia, Michigan and TCU round out the top three. Ohio State falls to No. 5 after their loss at home to the Wolverines.

Alabama and Tennessee moved up to No. 6 and No. 7 following their rivalry wins. LSU tumbled to No. 11, South Carolina entered the poll at No. 20 and Mississippi State brought up the rear at No. 25.

Kentucky did not receive any votes.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (12-0) SEC 2 Michigan (12-0) Big Ten 3 TCU (12-0) Big 12 4 USC (11-1) Pac-12 5 Ohio State (11-1) Big Ten 6 Alabama (10-2) SEC 7 Tennessee (10-2) SEC 8 Penn State (10-2) Big Ten 9 Washington (10-2) Pac-12 10 Clemson (10-2) ACC 11 LSU (9-3) SEC 12 Utah (9-3) Pac-12 13 Kansas State (9-3) Big 12 14 Florida State (9-3) ACC 15 Oregon (9-3) Pac-12 16 Oregon State (9-3) Pac-12 17 UCLA (9-3) Pac-12 18 Tulane (10-2) American 19 Notre Dame (8-4) Independent 20 South Carolina (8-4) SEC 21 Texas (8-4) Big 12 22 UCF (9-3) American 23 UTSA (10-2) C-USA 24 North Carolina (9-3) ACC 25 Mississippi State (8-4) SEC

