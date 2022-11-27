SHERIFF: Two people arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said two people were arrested Saturday evening following a traffic stop.

Deputies said a car did not use a turn signal when turning off of South Kentucky Highway 1009.

During the traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana.

A K-9 sniffed around the car and alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs.

Officials said the passenger, Indika Sears, was found with a small amount of meth and a glass smoking pipe.

The driver, Kenneth Neal, was found with more than 20 grams of suspected meth in two plastic bags.

A small amount of marijuana, a 22-caliber handgun and $580 in cash were also found during the search.

Both Sears and Neal were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

