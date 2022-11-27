Prestonsburg opens 2022 Christmas lights display at Archer Park

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Sunday
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Christmas lights at Archer Park has become a yearly tradition for the city of Prestonsburg.

“They started quite a few years ago. Well before my administration come on and then when I came on board, we realized that it brings a lot of cheer to everyone,” said Prestonsburg mayor Les Stapleton.

Thanks to the generosity of locals and folks who visit from across the country, the display keeps getting bigger and better.

“We don’t charge to get in, but we do have a donation box and we reinvest all that money back into our lights,” said Park Recreation Director Ritchie Schoolcraft.

In the past five years, Stapleton says the display is nearing a new milestone.

“They’ve been adding to it every year and it’s been growing,” said Stapleton. “I think four years ago we had right about one and a half million lights... we’re closing in on two million lights right now.”

Both Stapleton and Schoolcraft both say the display is all about making sure folks have a wonderful Christmas.

“It feels great to see the kids come through. They’ll be hanging out the sunroof on the vehicles and all the windows,” said Schoolcraft, “In some cars, I’ll see ten kids hanging out the windows.”

Schoolcraft added that the lights are turned on at dark every evening along with the opening of the carnival.

Characters such as Frosty will be at the park on Fridays and Saturdays along with special visits from Santa on Saturdays.

