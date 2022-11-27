New business opens after renovating flooded building in Whitesburg

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a daycare before floodwater swept through the building.

Now, the space is filled by Downtown Aesthetics Medical Spa, which is giving a new feel to downtown Whitesburg.

“So, we had this big vision, and me and Savannah (Mullins) were talking, and we got all the credentials and all the training we needed in order to be able to open up a spa and just went with it,” owner Rebekah Butler said.

Butler and her husband purchased the building in the summer with hopes of keeping the daycare, but then nature put a wrench in their plans.

“When we were looking to buy the building, we were looking to get it in August, and we were completely flooded, and could not open until October. So, it pushed us back two months,” Butler said.

The daycare moved out and suddenly Rebekah Butler had a project on her hands.

Once the spa became a realistic vision for her and business partner Savannah Mullins, they spent days cleaning up flood damage.

Although not everything is complete, they offer a lot of spa-related options.

“We can do anything from your toxin treatments to dermal fillers, lip fillers. We can do jaw-line fillers, let you get nice and chiseled there,” Butler said.

With the business now open, owners are ready to shed light on something they are passionate about.

“I think a lot of people have kind of negative images about places that offer your Botox and your fillers, and think that we are pushing these beauty standards on you when really we are coming in and enhancing your natural beauty,” Butler said.

Hours are varied at the spa as they figure out scheduling, but the owners said they are offering appointments at night for people who cannot make it during the work day.

