Georgia remains atop USA Today Coaches Poll

(WYMT) - After an upset-filled Thanksgiving weekend, there’s an updated top four in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia remains up top with Michigan, TCU and USC filling out the remaining three spots.

Alabama moved up to sixth, Tennessee up to eighth, LSU fell down to 13th, South Carolina entered the poll at 20th and Mississippi State rounded out the SEC at 25.

Ole Miss fell out of the poll and Kentucky received no votes.

RANK TEAM RECORD CONFERENCE 1 Georgia (12-0) SEC 2 Michigan (12-0) Big Ten 3 TCU (12-0) Big 12 4 USC (11-1) Pac-12 5 Ohio State (11-1) Big Ten 6 Alabama (10-2) SEC 7 Penn State (10-2) Big Ten 8 Tennessee (10-2) SEC 9 Washington (10-2) Pac-12 10 Kansas State (9-3) Big 12 11 Clemson (10-2) ACC 12 Utah (9-3) Pac-12 13 LSU (9-3) SEC 14 Florida State (9-3) ACC 15 Oregon (9-3) Pac-12 16 Oregon State (9-3) Pac-12 17 UCLA (9-3) Pac-12 18 Tulane (10-2) American 19 Notre Dame (8-4) Independent 20 South Carolina (8-4) SEC 21 Texas (8-4) Big 12 22 North Carolina (9-3) ACC 23 UCF (9-3) American 24 UTSA (10-2) C-USA 25 Mississippi State (8-4) SEC

