Georgia remains atop USA Today Coaches Poll

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is lifted by a teammate after scoring on a two-yard...
Georgia tight end Brock Bowers (19) is lifted by a teammate after scoring on a two-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - After an upset-filled Thanksgiving weekend, there’s an updated top four in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

Georgia remains up top with Michigan, TCU and USC filling out the remaining three spots.

Alabama moved up to sixth, Tennessee up to eighth, LSU fell down to 13th, South Carolina entered the poll at 20th and Mississippi State rounded out the SEC at 25.

Ole Miss fell out of the poll and Kentucky received no votes.

RANKTEAMRECORDCONFERENCE
1Georgia(12-0)SEC
2Michigan(12-0)Big Ten
3TCU(12-0)Big 12
4USC(11-1)Pac-12
5Ohio State(11-1)Big Ten
6Alabama(10-2)SEC
7Penn State(10-2)Big Ten
8Tennessee(10-2)SEC
9Washington(10-2)Pac-12
10Kansas State(9-3)Big 12
11Clemson(10-2)ACC
12Utah(9-3)Pac-12
13LSU(9-3)SEC
14Florida State(9-3)ACC
15Oregon(9-3)Pac-12
16Oregon State(9-3)Pac-12
17UCLA(9-3)Pac-12
18Tulane(10-2)American
19Notre Dame(8-4)Independent
20South Carolina(8-4)SEC
21Texas(8-4)Big 12
22North Carolina(9-3)ACC
23UCF(9-3)American
24UTSA(10-2)C-USA
25Mississippi State(8-4)SEC

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
Corbin is looking for their first state title since 1982.
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game
Marlana VanHoose sings the national anthem ahead of UK's game against Louisville.
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing

Latest News

Barion Brown during Kentucky's game against Louisville
Kentucky cruises past Louisville to keep Governor’s Cup
KHSAA football
Final scores from across the Commonwealth
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 25, 2022
Corbin is looking for their first state title since 1982.
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game