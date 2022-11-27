Georgia remains atop USA Today Coaches Poll
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WYMT) - After an upset-filled Thanksgiving weekend, there’s an updated top four in the USA Today Coaches Poll.
Georgia remains up top with Michigan, TCU and USC filling out the remaining three spots.
Alabama moved up to sixth, Tennessee up to eighth, LSU fell down to 13th, South Carolina entered the poll at 20th and Mississippi State rounded out the SEC at 25.
Ole Miss fell out of the poll and Kentucky received no votes.
|RANK
|TEAM
|RECORD
|CONFERENCE
|1
|Georgia
|(12-0)
|SEC
|2
|Michigan
|(12-0)
|Big Ten
|3
|TCU
|(12-0)
|Big 12
|4
|USC
|(11-1)
|Pac-12
|5
|Ohio State
|(11-1)
|Big Ten
|6
|Alabama
|(10-2)
|SEC
|7
|Penn State
|(10-2)
|Big Ten
|8
|Tennessee
|(10-2)
|SEC
|9
|Washington
|(10-2)
|Pac-12
|10
|Kansas State
|(9-3)
|Big 12
|11
|Clemson
|(10-2)
|ACC
|12
|Utah
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|13
|LSU
|(9-3)
|SEC
|14
|Florida State
|(9-3)
|ACC
|15
|Oregon
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|16
|Oregon State
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|17
|UCLA
|(9-3)
|Pac-12
|18
|Tulane
|(10-2)
|American
|19
|Notre Dame
|(8-4)
|Independent
|20
|South Carolina
|(8-4)
|SEC
|21
|Texas
|(8-4)
|Big 12
|22
|North Carolina
|(9-3)
|ACC
|23
|UCF
|(9-3)
|American
|24
|UTSA
|(10-2)
|C-USA
|25
|Mississippi State
|(8-4)
|SEC
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.