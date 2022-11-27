Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award

The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade is up for a national award.
Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Lights Parade / Source: (City of Gatlinburg)
Gatlinburg's Fantasy of Lights Parade / Source: (City of Gatlinburg)(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award.

The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category.

Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats, dancing elves, twinkling lights and, of course, Santa Clause!

This year’s parade is on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

The contest is live and open until Dec. 5. Cast your vote on the USA Today website.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas was nominated in the Best Theme Park Christmas Event, and Gypsy Circus Cider is up for Best Cidery.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Corbin is looking for their first state title since 1982.
Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game

Latest News

Mark Stoops post-Louisville news conference
Folks came out to get a head start on Christmas shopping while also learning and enjoying the...
Lavender Springs Alpacas hosts its first holiday market
Marlana VanHoose sings the national anthem ahead of UK's game against Louisville.
WATCH: Marlana VanHoose sings national anthem ahead of UK-Louisville football game
Marlana VanHoose sings the national anthem ahead of UK's game against Louisville.
Marlana VanHoose national anthem