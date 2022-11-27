Breezy weather continues, spotty showers possible tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Gusty winds continue across the region as we close out the weekend. Spotty showers are also possible later tonight.

Tonight through Monday night

Breezy weather continues across the mountains tonight. We could see winds up to 25 mph at times. Be sure to tie down your Christmas decorations! We could also see a few showers tonight under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Will it rain everywhere? No, but some of you may see a shower or two.

Monday is looking dry and cooler. Highs top out in the upper-40s and lower-50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Quiet weather continues into Monday night. We remain dry and partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows bottom out in the upper-30s.

Our Next Rain Chance

Most of Tuesday is looking dry and comfortable. Temperatures top out in the mid-to-low-60s. However, rain chances return by Tuesday night. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows fall into the lower-50s.

Wednesday is looking soggy at times. Showers are likely under a cloudy sky. Be sure to keep the umbrella close! Again, high temperatures top out in the low-60s. Temperatures quickly tumble into Wednesday night. Lows dip into the mid-20s!

Extended Forecast

We look to dry out and clear out on Thursday, but we will be much cooler. Highs only top out in the lower-40s. Lows tumble into the mid-20s.

The weather stays quiet on Friday under a mix of Sun and clouds. The forecast is looking pretty good for high school football championship games in Lexington. Temperatures top out in the mid-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

