Weekend Forecast: Soggy and breezy at times

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers return to the region tonight and stick around into Sunday.

Tonight through Sunday night

You will need the umbrella if you have any Saturday night plans. Showers are likely across the region, and some of those could be heavy at times. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper-40s under a cloudy sky.

Scattered showers stick around into Sunday, especially early. Models are suggesting we get a small break from the rain by Sunday afternoon under a partly sunny sky. Highs top out in the mid-to-lower-60s. It will be very breezy! Winds could gust up to 25 mph at times.

Into Sunday night, spotty showers look to return under a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows fall into the lower-40s. Again, it will be breezy with winds up to 15 mph at times.

Unsettled Weather Pattern Continues

The weather looks dry and cool on Monday. Highs only top out in the upper-40s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows dip into the upper-30s.

Our next weather system looks to sweep through the region by Tuesday night. Most of your Tuesday looks dry and comfortable. Highs top out in the low-to-mid-60s under a partly cloudy sky. However, scattered showers will return by Tuesday night. Lows only fall into the lower-50s.

Wednesday is looking soggy at times. Showers are likely under a cloudy sky. Be sure to keep the rain gear close! High temperatures reach the lower-60s, and lows tumble into the upper-20s.

End of the Work Week

We look to dry out and cool down by the end of the work week.

We stay dry and partly cloudy on Thursday. Highs only reach the upper-30s and lower-40s. Lows bottom out in the mid-20s.

Friday is also looking dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures climb into the mid-50s by Friday afternoon, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

