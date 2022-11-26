Tazewell Co. deputy shares holiday shopping tips

Sgt. Henry shared a range of shopping tips on Black Friday.
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:31 PM EST
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - As we move deeper into the holiday season, many want to make sure the season of giving doesn’t turn to the season of taking!

WVVA spoke with a Tazewell County deputy on Friday, who shared some tips on how to secure your belongings while out shopping.

“Try to cover up your valuables as best you can, because we do have individuals who go through parking lots looking for valuables,” said Sgt. Henry Christian, and added “Try to park, especially in the evening time, in a well-lit area close to the front of the stores.”

But while it’s important to keep track of your purchased items, Christian said that’s not all to keep in mind.

“Try to use one credit card, not a bunch of different credit cards. So if somehow there was a breach of your identity, stolen, you’ve only got one account you have to take and watch. And it’s also credit cards are easier to get reimbursed.”

And if you’re out shopping with the whole family, Christian said it’s good to have a plan in-place should someone get separated.

“Tell the children if they were to get separated from you during your shopping -- approach an employee of the store, a law enforcement officer or security guard…not just approaching a stranger, it’s better to be somebody they can identify as a safer person,” said Christian.

While these tips are important to keep in mind, it’s not a guarantee to avoid crime. Sgt. Christian recommends folks call the police if they encounter illegal activity while out and about.

