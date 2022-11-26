Pikeville business donates 20 percent of Black Friday proceeds to emergency shelter

Along with the donation, Appcycled is also giving 10% discounts for folks who come in and donate items such as toiletries and paper products to the shelter.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:33 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Appcycled is a small, locally-owned and operated business in downtown Pikeville with a mission to support their community.

“If you’ve ever come in, everything in the store either has some sort of philanthropy behind it, or a mission, or supports local artists, or artisans, or musicians, etcetera, things like that,” said owner Jasmine Meade.

Instead of the usual discounts and sales on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, Meade is donating a percentage of the shop’s sale to the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter.

“We’re doing 20 percent of all of our Appcycled apparel is going to be going to that emergency homeless shelter that we have here in Pikeville,” said Meade.

Along with donating a percentage of her sales, throughout next month, the shop’s “12 Days of Give-mas” event will give folks a discount for bringing in donations.

“Next week until Christmas we’re also going to be doing 10% off if you bring in some of their items from their wish list over there,” said Meade.

To find a full list of items to donate or to give a monetary donation, visit the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter’s Facebook page.

