Pikeville advances to fourth state title game in five years

Pikeville has advanced their fourth state title game in five years.
Pikeville has advanced their fourth state title game in five years.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By John Lowe
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s something we’ve heard so many times in Pikeville this season.

“It’s a running clock at Hambley!”

Pikeville cruised past Newport Catholic 50-14 to clinch another trip to Lexington and a chance to defend their Class 1A state title.

The Panthers will play Raceland in the KHSAA UK HealthCare State Football Finals. Kickoff is set for Friday at noon.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash

Latest News

North Laurel beats Knox Central 90-86
DQ Roundball Previews: Knox Central Panthers
Knott Central and Harlan prepare to face off in the 2021 WYMT Food City Mountain Classic.
DQ Roundball Previews: Knott Central Patriots
Girls: Perry Central vs. Knox Central - January 11, 2022
DQ Roundball Previews: Knox Central Lady Panthers
Roundball Preview: Knox Central Boys - November 24, 2022
Roundball Preview: Knox Central Boys - November 24, 2022