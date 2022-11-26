Pikeville advances to fourth state title game in five years

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s something we’ve heard so many times in Pikeville this season.

“It’s a running clock at Hambley!”

Pikeville cruised past Newport Catholic 50-14 to clinch another trip to Lexington and a chance to defend their Class 1A state title.

The Panthers will play Raceland in the KHSAA UK HealthCare State Football Finals. Kickoff is set for Friday at noon.

