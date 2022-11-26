Kentucky cruises past Louisville to keep Governor’s Cup

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Make it four straight for the Wildcats.

Kentucky never trailed in a 26-13 demolition of No. 25 Louisville to hold the Governor’s Cup for the fourth straight year.

Will Levis tossed for 188 yards and two touchdowns to the lights out freshmen Barion Brown and Dane Key.

Chris Rodriguez rushed for 120 yards, setting a new school record with 20 100-plus yard rushing games.

The UK defense held Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham to only 20 all-purpose yards before he left the game due to a reaggravated shoulder.

Kentucky finishes the season at 7-5 and will find out their bowl fate on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Final stats for Kentucky-Louisville. (StatBroadcast)

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.