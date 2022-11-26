Final scores from across the Commonwealth

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are final scores from playoff games across the state:

Frederick Douglass 14, Owensboro 2

Pikeville 50, Newport Catholic 14

Raceland 49, Holy Cross (Louisville) 6

Beechwood 48, Lloyd Memorial 0

Mayfield 38, Lexington Christian 28

Bardstown 38, Mason County 28

Christian Academy-Louisville 50, Ashland 7

Boyle County 35, Central 21

Corbin 49, Franklin County 35

Bowling Green 47, Southwestern 20

Male 24, Ballard 20

Bullitt East 55, Bryan Station 41

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
A woman's body and an ambulance were both pulled from the Kanawha River on Thanksgiving Day.
Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River

Latest News

The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 25, 2022
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 18, 2022
The Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime
WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - November 11, 2022
Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Part 1 - November 11, 2022
Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime Part 1 - November 11, 2022