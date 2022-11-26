Final scores from across the Commonwealth

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are final scores from playoff games across the state:

Frederick Douglass 14, Owensboro 2

Pikeville 50, Newport Catholic 14

Raceland 49, Holy Cross (Louisville) 6

Beechwood 48, Lloyd Memorial 0

Mayfield 38, Lexington Christian 28

Bardstown 38, Mason County 28

Christian Academy-Louisville 50, Ashland 7

Boyle County 35, Central 21

Corbin 49, Franklin County 35

Bowling Green 47, Southwestern 20

Male 24, Ballard 20

Bullitt East 55, Bryan Station 41

