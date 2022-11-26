Final scores from across the Commonwealth
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Here are final scores from playoff games across the state:
Frederick Douglass 14, Owensboro 2
Pikeville 50, Newport Catholic 14
Raceland 49, Holy Cross (Louisville) 6
Beechwood 48, Lloyd Memorial 0
Mayfield 38, Lexington Christian 28
Bardstown 38, Mason County 28
Christian Academy-Louisville 50, Ashland 7
Boyle County 35, Central 21
Corbin 49, Franklin County 35
Bowling Green 47, Southwestern 20
Male 24, Ballard 20
Bullitt East 55, Bryan Station 41
Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.