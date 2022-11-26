Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday

EKY Small Business Saturday
EKY Small Business Saturday(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts.

“We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.

Shelves are stocked high everywhere as businesses are ready to excel.

“I feel like small businesses are the heart of our community, and it’s just our time to shine and bring awareness to all the local businesses throughout our community,” 1842 Boutique owner Katie Caudill said.

The support injects confidence into locals with a business dream.

“So many more businesses are opening up, and people are seeing the potential to actually take their ideas and a dream that they have, and turn it into a vital business here in Hazard,” Appalachian Apparel Co. owner Joey McKenney said.

No matter how many percentage points off the regular price a product is, Eastern Kentuckians are investing in their fellow neighbors this holiday weekend.

