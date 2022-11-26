Corbin punches ticket to Class 4A state title game

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - For the first time in four years, the Redhounds are heading to Lexington.

A Brody Wells pick-six with a little over two minutes to play sealed the deal for Corbin, beating Franklin County 49-35 to advance to the KHSAA Class 4A state football championship.

The win marks the Redhounds’ tenth trip to a state championship game. Corbin will be seeking their first championship since 1982.

CHS will play Boyle County in the KHSAA UK HealthCare State Football Final. Kickoff is set for Friday at 8 p.m.

