WinterFest opens at Kings Island

Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.(Provided by Kings Island)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:28 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.

The annual holiday tradition features the Eiffel Tower transformed into a magical Christmas tree, ice skating on the Royal Fountain, Winter Wonderland parade and more than five million lights spread throughout the park off Interstate 71 in Warren County.

There also will be 19 live holiday shows or hop on one of the park’s 20 rides that will be operating including Kings Island’s newest wood roller coaster, Mystic Timbers, and Kings Mills Antique Autos.

WinterFest is open on select nights in November and December.

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Friday and 4-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Starting Monday, Dec. 19, WinterFest will operate on weekdays as well, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WinterFest will be closed on both Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day.

The last day will be New Year’s Eve on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The park will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

There will be two celebrations to usher in 2023.

The first one at 9:30 p.m. inside Tannenbaumhaus is perfect for families.

For revelers who stay up later, there will be the traditional midnight countdown complete with fireworks.

More information and tickets are available at visitkingsisland.com

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday
Black Friday 5:30
Black Friday shoppers brave the rain in Pikeville looking for deals
Eddieville Revisitied - 11:00 p.m.
Eddieville Revisitied - 11:00 p.m.