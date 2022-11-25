Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County.

Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning.

Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help.

“We had crews, hotshot crews from California and Colorado. They came in—very welcome to see those guys—we wanted to get back home and have Thanksgiving dinner,” Chief Jeff Carpenter said.

Most of the fires on Thursday started in the Livingston area of southern Rockcastle County.

Firefighters said, even with rain in the forecast, the fire season does not end until December 15.

“If I could give a message to everyone out there, watch your burning. Just because we have some rain doesn’t mean it is enough to keep the woods from burning,” Carpenter added.

The cause of Thursday’s fire is unknown. No homes or buildings were threatened.

