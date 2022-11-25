Unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to fade away into tonight, but rain chances stick around for the weekend.

Tonight through Saturday night

Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. Clouds will fade away, and we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s. You will need the jacket if you are going to any high school football games.

Most of your Saturday looks dry and comfortable. Highs top out in the lower-60s under a partly cloudy sky. However, the forecast starts to change by Saturday night.

Widespread showers look likely by Saturday night under a cloudy sky. You will need the umbrella if you have any outdoor plans. Temperatures bottom out in the mid-and-upper-40s.

Rain Chances Continue

Scattered showers stick around into Sunday morning. If you have any morning plans, you will need the rain gear. However, models are suggesting we get a small break from the rain by Sunday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to climb into the upper-50s and lower-60s. This break looks short-lived as more showers will be possible into Sunday night. Lows dip into the lower-40s.

Into Monday, most of us look dry. Could there be a stray shower early? Yes, but most of us will be dry and cooler. Highs only reach the upper-40s and lower-50s. Lows fall into the upper-30s.

Most of your Tuesday looks dry and comfortable. We stay partly cloudy with temperatures in the lower-60s. However, rain chances look to return by Tuesday night. Scattered showers are possible under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows bottom out in the mid-to-lower-50s.

Keep the umbrella close because scattered showers stick around into Wednesday under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Again, temperatures reach the upper-50s and lower-60s with lows falling into the lower-30s.

Extended Forecast

We finally look to dry out by the end of next week.

Thursday and Friday look dry, mostly sunny and cooler.

Temperatures on Thursday look to top out in the lower-40s, and lows look to fall into the upper-20s.

On Friday, highs look to reach the mid-50s, while lows fall into the mid-40s.

