Two more students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash released from hospital

School bus crash kentucky
School bus crash kentucky(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County Schools confirmed two more students were released from the hospital following a school bus crash on November 14.

The bus crash happened on Route 40 near Salyersville.

Officials said Bus 2030 was carrying 18 students plus the driver at the time of the crash.

As of November 25, one student and the bus driver remain in the hospital.

“Thank you to everyone for the support that you have shown these families. Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” a post read on the Magoffin County Schools Facebook page.

The crash is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges

Latest News

Firefighters spent part of their Thanksgiving holiday fighting wildfires in Rockcastle County.
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
Festival of the Mountain Masters
Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties...
Good Question: Why weren’t the time limit rules for voting enforced more on Election Day?
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges