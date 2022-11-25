Two more students injured in Magoffin Co. school bus crash released from hospital

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Magoffin County Schools confirmed two more students were released from the hospital following a school bus crash on November 14.

The bus crash happened on Route 40 near Salyersville.

Officials said Bus 2030 was carrying 18 students plus the driver at the time of the crash.

As of November 25, one student and the bus driver remain in the hospital.

“Thank you to everyone for the support that you have shown these families. Please continue to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers,” a post read on the Magoffin County Schools Facebook page.

The crash is still under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.