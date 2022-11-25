Tennessee man arrested on drug charges

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A man from Claiborne County, Tennessee was arrested Wednesday on several drug charges.

Officers from the Middlesboro Police Department were called out to the Walmart parking lot in response to a man passed out behind the wheel of his car.

Patrick Gibson of Speedwell, Tenn. was finally woken up and was asked to exit the car.

Officers searched Gibson and found marijuana on him. K9 officers then sniffed around the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of illegal drugs.

After searching the car, officers found a small container containing multiple baggies containing a gray powder and rock-like substance believed to be heroin, another baggie with suspected meth. Another officer also found syringes, elastic bands, a spoon with white residue, and a vial containing several different types of pills.

Officers also recovered more than $440 in cash and the car itself.

Gibson was charged with marijuana possession, heroin trafficking, importing heroin, meth trafficking, unspecified drug trafficking and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.