Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Make sure you have your rain gear and jackets with you if you’re heading out early to get those deals at the stores.

Today and Tonight

Today will be a tale of two skies, literally. Showers will greet anyone out early, but they should be gone by lunchtime. You MIGHT, emphasis on might, see a little late-day sunshine before the skies clear out overnight. Highs will still be in the mid-50s before dropping into the low to mid-30s overnight. A few clouds will be around late.

Weekend Forecast

Look for a fairly nice day on Saturday to continue your shopping excursions with a mix of sun and clouds during the daytime hours. Highs will soar to near 60. Unfortunately, clouds and rain chances return on Saturday night. Lows will drop to around 50.

Rain chances will continue as we head into Sunday morning, but will hopefully dry out some later in the day before returning Sunday night. Highs will still be nearly the 60-degree mark before dropping into the mid-40s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Rain chances continue for a little while on Monday morning before the skies start to try to clear. Temperatures will be a few degrees colder, topping out around 50. Partly cloudy skies will be around Monday night, dropping us into the upper 30s for overnight lows.

The final two days of the month will be dreary at times. I think we see sun and clouds for most of the daylight hours on Tuesday, but rain chances return Tuesday night and hang around all day on Wednesday. Highs Tuesday will rebound back to near 60 and only fall into the 50s overnight. We will get back into the upper 50s even with the rain on Wednesday, but a cold front comes crashing in Wednesday night, dropping our temperatures back toward freezing.

We might start December on Thursday with a few morning flakes. Wouldn’t that be appropriate for the first day of meteorological winter?

Have a great holiday weekend!

