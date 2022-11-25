Real Christmas trees expected to cost more this year

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas tree pop up stands are back and open for business, but sellers say expect to pay more for the holiday staple this year.

At a pop up tent in the Southland Christian Church parking lot on Richmond road, 900 Fraser Firs are for sale.

The trees were hauled in from a farm in the North Carolina mountains where the trees thrive.

The owner says costs to grow the trees have gone up. That includes the price of fertilizer and electricity.

“The cost of fuel really does take a toll on the whole profit of the business, you have to make adjustments,” said Cerjames Delar Spainhour with Treeland Christmas Trees.

The average cost of real Christmas trees is expected to goin up about $10 this year.

