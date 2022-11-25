Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:10 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

While attempting to stop the car, police noticed someone tossed a white-colored item out of the passenger side window before they stopped.

One of the deputies recovered the item and found it was nearly 4 grams of meth. When deputies searched the car, they found a set of digital scales.

The passenger, Dennis Watson, 35, of Monticello, admitted the meth and the scales belonged to him and not the driver.

Watson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The driver, who was not identified, was not taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday
Black Friday 5:30
Black Friday shoppers brave the rain in Pikeville looking for deals
Kings Island’s WinterFest opens for the season at 5 p.m. Friday.
WinterFest opens at Kings Island
Eddieville Revisitied - 11:00 p.m.
Eddieville Revisitied - 11:00 p.m.