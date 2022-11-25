Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week.

Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.

While attempting to stop the car, police noticed someone tossed a white-colored item out of the passenger side window before they stopped.

One of the deputies recovered the item and found it was nearly 4 grams of meth. When deputies searched the car, they found a set of digital scales.

The passenger, Dennis Watson, 35, of Monticello, admitted the meth and the scales belonged to him and not the driver.

Watson was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

The driver, who was not identified, was not taken into custody.

