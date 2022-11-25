More than 7,500 holiday wreaths needed for veterans’ graves

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American...
Brownsboro Hardware & Paint and the Corn Island Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution have partnered to place 4,000 Christmas wreaths on the graves of veterans buried at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.(Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - More than 7,500 holiday wreaths are still needed to place on veterans’ graves at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery.

Brownsboro Hardware & Paint is working with the Daughters of the American Revolution’s Corn Island Chapter to raise money to place wreaths on more than 11,000 graves. About 3,500 had been sponsored as of Thanksgiving Day, according to a release.

“Many people ask why wreaths are not placed on all 11,300+ graves,” Susan Kalmey with the Corn Island Chapter of NSDAR said in the release. “The simple fact is that we have to raise funds to place the graves. There is no government support. We rely on private and corporate donations to make this happen. That’s why it’s essential for people to step up and sponsor a wreath.”

The wreaths cost $15 and the deadline is Nov. 29.

To sponsor a wreath, visit either Brownsboro & Paint location, 4858 Brownsboro Road in Louisville and 9521 US 42 in Prospect. You can also go to BrownsboroHardware.com click on the “Sponsor a Wreath” icon.

The Maine Balsam wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves on Dec. 17 during the “National Wreaths Across America Day.”

