Locals show off talents at The Festival of the Mountain Masters

Festival of the Mountain Masters
Festival of the Mountain Masters(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - From food to carved wood, people got a chance to look at Appalachian creativity on Friday.

“This is a rusted cheese grader, and this was a plant pot. A plastic plant pot, and I turned it into something pretty,” local vendor Heather Maggard said.

Some items took minutes to prepare, while others were a little harder to put together.

“I stay at it about three days. Six hour days (with bigger items). My gnomes, I can do two in a day,” craftsman Maurice Van Hook said.

Consumers also got the chance to watch vendors craft the very products they were selling.

“I’m trying to get the right design and so forth,” craftsman John Brock said.

Some vendors also showed the variety in their products.

“Not everybody knows about all the different varieties you know. Like this is more like a wildflower honey, but wildflower can consist of many different sources,” Jamey Wynn, owner of Sweet Harlan Honeybees, said.

The Festival of the Mountain Masters continues through November 26.

