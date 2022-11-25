Good Question: Why weren’t the time limit rules for voting enforced more on Election Day?

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said there were problems in a handful of counties but, overall, the process was smooth.
By Victor Puente
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our latest Good Question deals with the midterm election.

However, a viewer wanted to know why more people didn’t follow the rules when it comes to how long people are allowed to vote.

Good Question: Why don’t you mention one of the problems with the elections was the lack of poll workers not following the four-minute time limit for voters in the booth?

Answer: According to the Secretary of State’s Office, there is a four-minute time limit that is triggered if there is a line. So, if no one else is behind you, take your time.

They told us if someone sees a person going over that four minutes they can tell a poll worker or contact the county board of elections.

However, this is also the reason clerks told us they wanted voters to read the two constitutional amendments, which were lengthy, before they got into the booth. They didn’t want people seeing them for the first time when they were voting.

As for any changes to that time limit, they tell us that would have to be done by the legislature.

The next election in Kentucky is the primary on May 16. This is a good reminder to read your ballot ahead of time, so you can help keep those lines moving.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

