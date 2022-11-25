Family still waiting for answers in Thanksgiving cold case

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thanksgiving was once a joyful holiday for a Cincinnati family, but the unsolved murder of their loved one has made the day a somber occasion.

Dina Mosley, 48, was shot to death on Thanksgiving Day in 2017.

Mosley’s sister, Rita Miller, and her aunt, Precious McKinney, say it’s been hard to find joy on a day meant to spend with family when a piece of theirs is no longer here.

“That’s still the day Dina’s life got taken away, so you can’t really enjoy it for the most part,” Miller says.

Mosley was shot around 11 p.m. in Roselawn along Reading Road, according to Cincinnati police. She would later die at the hospital.

Her case remains unsolved.

“We just take each day one at a time and hold onto hope,” says Miller.

Last year, police released surveillance in Mosley’s case.

She was at Nephew’s Bar on the night she was killed in 2017, police said.

A man seen in the video released last year might have witnessed the shooting.

Miller and McKinney were hoping someone would come forward, but another Thanksgiving has come and gone without an answer.

“We still don’t have answers,” Miller explains. “We still don’t know. Unfortunately, we are here another year still looking and seeking.”

The family is still not giving up hope someone will come forward and help them get justice for Mosley.

“The amount of love that she gave to everyone around the city of Cincinnati,” says McKinney. “I just feel like I want everyone to give her the same love in return.”

Call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information that can help solve Mosley’s case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.