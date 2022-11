BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - With a new head coach and new faces on the roster, Knox Central hopes to get back to the top of the 13th Region.

”This year we’re gonna have to work, we’re really gonna have to work,” said senior forward Kevin Turner.

The Panthers open the season at Bourbon County on December 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.