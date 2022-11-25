DQ Roundball Previews: Knox Central Lady Panthers

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After winning the district title, Knox Central is ready for a repeat.

“We wanna take it one step at a time, we want another district title and we wanna compete for the region,” said head coach Steve Warren. “That’s what we’re trying to do, we wanna compete every year.”

The Lady Panthers open the season at Harlan County on December 1 at 7:30 p.m.

