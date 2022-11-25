DQ Roundball Previews: Knott Central Patriots

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott Central is eager for another shot at the 53rd District title after losing in overtime last season.

“We always talk about PATS, the acronym - perseverance, accountability, trust, and sacrifice,” said first-year head coach Casey Huff. “It’s something we talk about every day.”

The Patriots open the season at Lee County on November 29 at 7:30 p.m.

