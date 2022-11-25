Black Friday shoppers brave the rain in Pikeville looking for deals

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Buddy Forbes and Brandon Robinson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Friday sales are underway across the region and the lines started forming well before the doors opened.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 5 a.m. Hour

JCPenney in the Coal Run community of Pike County opened at 5 a.m., but people started lining up before 3 a.m.

WYMT’s Buddy Forbes talked to some people while they were waiting who say they are excited to get some discounts. He also talked to some store employees who say it is nice to see crowds again after the pandemic limited them for the past couple of years.

Shoppers say they are not letting the early morning rain stop them from snagging some deals on hot ticket items.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges
Kentucky families are together Thursday to celebrate the holidays and share memories, all while...
Kentucky grandmother reunited with grandson after decades

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Showers join shoppers early, mild temperatures continues for your Black Friday
Eddieville Revisitied - 11:00 p.m.
Eddieville Revisitied - 11:00 p.m.
Church Meals - 6:00 p.m.
Church Meals - 6:00 p.m.
Middlesboro Police officials and K9 Officers
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges