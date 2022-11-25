Black Friday shoppers brave the rain in Pikeville looking for deals

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Black Friday sales are underway across the region and the lines started forming well before the doors opened.

JCPenney in the Coal Run community of Pike County opened at 5 a.m., but people started lining up before 3 a.m.

WYMT’s Buddy Forbes talked to some people while they were waiting who say they are excited to get some discounts. He also talked to some store employees who say it is nice to see crowds again after the pandemic limited them for the past couple of years.

Shoppers say they are not letting the early morning rain stop them from snagging some deals on hot ticket items.

