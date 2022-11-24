Woman’s body found inside stolen ambulance in the Kanawha River

A woman's body was found inside the ambulance that was pulled from the Kanawha River.
A woman's body was found inside the ambulance that was pulled from the Kanawha River.(Kim Rafferty)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman accused of stealing an ambulance has been found inside that vehicle in the Kanawha River.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a Cedar Grove VFD ambulance was stolen by Elizabeth Reed of Hinton, W.Va.

Police say Reed was a patient at CAMC General Hospital’s emergency room.

They say at around 12:31 a.m. Thursday, Reed stole the ambulance and traveled toward Kanawha Boulevard.

The ambulance struck the cement barrier near Chesapeake Avenue and went over the embankment into the Kanawha River.

At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, Reed was located inside the ambulance by a search and rescue team.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

This case is now in the hands of the Charleston Police Department Crash Investigation Unit

