PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County.

Coroner Clyde Strunk says the fire happened Thursday morning at a house on Antioch Church Road in Burnside.

He says a woman was killed.

The coroner did not have any other details about what happened, but we have a crew heading to the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

