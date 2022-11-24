What not to feed pets on Thanksgiving

If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re cooking.
If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re cooking.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - If you’re cooking at home, remember your pets can’t enjoy everything you’re making this Thanksgiving, because some foods can send them to the hospital.

Patricia Pleinis, an associate veterinarian at Magnolia Animal Clinic in Knoxville, said they see a lot of sick pets that eat things they aren’t supposed to during the holidays.

“A lot of the times we do see something like Pancreatitis, which is inflammation of the pancreas because they’re eating too fatty of food, too spicy of food and things like that. We see a lot of upset stomachs. So diarrhea, vomiting,” said Pleinis.

Pleinis spoke on what some of those items are.

“Well there’s a lot of things they shouldn’t have. Garlic, onions, raisins, grapes, pumpkin Pie filling with the seasoning in it. Things like that. Anything fatty, no turkey skin, no ham, anything with a whole lot of spices or anything like that is a bad idea,” said Pleinis.

Pleinis said while there’s a lot they can’t have, there are some things pets can eat in moderation.

“They can have turkey. If you know what’s in your mashed potatoes you can give them that. No heavy cream, no butter, or things like that. But if it’s just a plain piece of sweet potato or a plain piece of white potato that’s fine. Turkeys, melons, regular pumpkin is very good for dogs and a lot of them can eat that,” said Pleinis.

For a complete list of what pets can and can’t eat for Thanksgiving, click here.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Latest News

Mental health, recovery specialists give tips for people struggling during the holidays
More than 1,000 volunteers donated their time over two days to ensure everything was prepared...
One Church serves more than 12,000 Thanksgiving meals
Tesla charging stations
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London
Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog