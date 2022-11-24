Showers work in at times for Thanksgiving weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been an altogether satisfactory Thanksgiving Day throughout the mountains as mild air continues to move through the region. Unfortunately, mild air this time of year usually leads to some showers, and we do have some showers in our future.

Tonight through Black Friday

Clouds have continued to increase as we’ve gone through this afternoon and evening and will continue to do so through tonight. Our next front looks to work into the region later tonight and through tomorrow. Lows only fall down into the upper 40s with the clouds and showers moving in.

This front will mean showers scattered throughout the region as we head through the morning and midday hours on our Black Friday with a bit of a break through the evening hours. Best chance for showers still appears to be for our friends along the Tennessee/Kentucky border where the best forcing will be. Highs will be cooler, only in the lower 50s with lows overnight falling only into the middle 40s.

Rest of Thanksgiving Weekend and Beyond

Showers continue to push through the area on Saturday afternoon as what’s left of this system continues to push out of the region. Things still look cloudy. though, as highs make it back into the lower 60s. Showers continue overnight as the system pushes through and lows fall into the lower 40s. Showers finally scoot out during the day on Sunday as we start to see the first signs of clearing. We’ll be cooler as well with highs back into the middle 50s.

Lower to middle 50s look to stick around for much of the early part of the new work week with a mix of sun and clouds kicking us off. However, the possibility does exist for a few more showers as we start to bring November to a close.

