President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and Infrastructure Investment Meeting at the G-20 summit, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance.

President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster.

The announcement allows residents and others to apply for relief money through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Ian struck South Carolina around Georgetown on Sept. 30 after causing extensive damage as a much stronger storm in southwest Florida.

Seventeen homes were destroyed and 232 suffered major damage in the storm, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division.

Ian also damaged or destroyed several piers, took down numerous trees and cut power to hundreds of thousands of people in South Carolina.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game

Latest News

Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine’s capital flips to survival mode
Tesla charging stations
London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London
Flowers and balloons have been placed near the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart,...
Walmart manager kills 6 in Virginia in another mass slaying
Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign