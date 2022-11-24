London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London

Tesla charging stations
Tesla charging stations(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tesla owners who will be traveling through Southeast Kentucky, there are now more charging stations to utilize.

The London-Laurel County Tourism Visitors Center has had Tesla charging stations for several years but have recently added more charging spots to serve more people.

Kelly Burton with the tourism commission said these new charging stations can help to bring even more people to Laurel County, inviting them to stay and enjoy what the area has to offer.

”When I stop by on the weekends, there’s usually still a waiting line to get into charge,” said Burton. “When I visit, there are people coming from Chicago, Michigan, they’re from California, they’re from all over and because of those charging stations, they’re coming here to charge and they’re discovering London, Kentucky for the first time.”

Burton said, because the charging stations were experiencing so much traffic, Tesla reached out to install more.

She predicts the stations will be even busier than usual on Thanksgiving weekend.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coroner releases name of 18-year-old killed in Highway 80 crash
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Cody Gregory
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Photo Courtesy: Kentucky Lottery
Pike County man wins big with Kentucky Lottery online game

Latest News

Red Kettle Campaign
Salvation Army of Kentucky kicks off Red Kettle Campaign
A deadly fire is under investigation in Pulaski County. The fire happened Thursday morning at a...
Ky. fire victim unable to escape; stayed behind with her dog
Hanekamp Update - 11:00 p.m.
Hanekamp Update - 11:00 p.m.
Hazard Nursing Thanksgiving - 4:00 p.m.
Hazard Nursing Thanksgiving - 4:00 p.m.