London-Laurel County Tourism Commission adds more Tesla charging stations in London

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - For Tesla owners who will be traveling through Southeast Kentucky, there are now more charging stations to utilize.

The London-Laurel County Tourism Visitors Center has had Tesla charging stations for several years but have recently added more charging spots to serve more people.

Kelly Burton with the tourism commission said these new charging stations can help to bring even more people to Laurel County, inviting them to stay and enjoy what the area has to offer.

”When I stop by on the weekends, there’s usually still a waiting line to get into charge,” said Burton. “When I visit, there are people coming from Chicago, Michigan, they’re from California, they’re from all over and because of those charging stations, they’re coming here to charge and they’re discovering London, Kentucky for the first time.”

Burton said, because the charging stations were experiencing so much traffic, Tesla reached out to install more.

She predicts the stations will be even busier than usual on Thanksgiving weekend.

